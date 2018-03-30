Police find man stabbed and disoriented outside C.B.S. home

A man is in hospital after a stabbing in Conception Bay South early Friday morning.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to the Long Pond area around 3 a.m. by a homeowner concerned that a man was banging on his door.

When police arrived they discovered that the man was disoriented and had been stabbed.

He was taken by ambulance to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's, where police say he is in stable condition.

The RNC Major Crime Unit is investigating.

