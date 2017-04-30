Police activity, a Hazardous Materials Response Team and paramedics on a St. John's street were due to a drug investigation, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed Saturday.

A search warrant was issued for a residence on Beauford Place, a quiet cul-de-sac off Major's Path. 

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit personnel in hazmat suits searched inside the home and in a vehicle that was parked in the driveway. 

Saturday afternoon's activity drew a lot of attention from area residents, especially in light of the recent spate of opioid overdoses and a death on the Northeast Avalon. On Thursday, Eastern Health issued a warning to the public to be on high alert.

No other details are available at this time.

Hazardous Materials Response Team unit

Eastern Health paramedics, the RNC and the Hazardous Materials Response Team searched a residence on Beauford Place on Saturday afternoon. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)