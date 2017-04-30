Police activity, a Hazardous Materials Response Team and paramedics on a St. John's street were due to a drug investigation, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed Saturday.

A search warrant was issued for a residence on Beauford Place, a quiet cul-de-sac off Major's Path.

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit personnel in hazmat suits searched inside the home and in a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Saturday afternoon's activity drew a lot of attention from area residents, especially in light of the recent spate of opioid overdoses and a death on the Northeast Avalon. On Thursday, Eastern Health issued a warning to the public to be on high alert.

No other details are available at this time.