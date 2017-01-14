The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's dog service unit was busy overnight Friday, responding to two disturbances two hours apart in St. John's.

Around 11:40 p.m., RNC patrol officers, the canine unit and Eastern Health paramedics responded to a disturbance at a west end residence. Police released few details but said a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and said an investigation is ongoing.

Early Friday morning, patrol officers, the dog service and paramedics responded to a disturbance at a residence in central St. John's. Again, a man was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Members of the RNC's Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Investigation Section also attended. The investigation is ongoing.