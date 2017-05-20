An arrest warrant has been issued for the passenger of a vehicle that was speeding in St. John's on Friday.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers tried to conduct a traffic stop around 4:15 p.m., but the driver left the scene at a high speed. Police followed and located the vehicle, but two males then fled on foot.

One youth was located and charged with dangerous driving, flight from police and breach of a court order.

The RNC said he was also issued a number of tickets, and was scheduled for a court appearance Saturday morning.

Police impounded the vehicle.

The passenger is wanted by the RNC for breaching a court order.