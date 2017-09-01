RCMP in central Newfoundland say they had to chase an impaired motorcyclist down the old railbed near Bishop's Falls Friday before they could stop and arrest him.

According to police, the 36-year-old had a passenger onboard and was driving a bike without a licence or insurance.

Police said the man was reported driving in Northern Arm around 9 a.m. and was followed from Botwood and then along Route 350 but refused to stop.

As two RCMP cars tried to head him off, the man turned onto the T'railway at 13 Mile Crossing and drove about a kilometre down the railbed before other officers could stop him.

The man, who is a resident of Pleasantview, blew 2 1/2 times the legal limit, according to police, and was charged with driving with more than 80 mg of alcohol, flight from police and other offenses.

He will remain behind bars until a court appearance set for Nov. 29.