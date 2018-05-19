Attempted murder, firearm charges laid against 27-year-old man

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 27-year-old man will appear in St. John's court Saturday to face a number of charges, including attempted murder.

Police responded to a disturbance call at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the city's west end, where they made an arrest.

Initially, the man was arrested for damaging property, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

But while collecting evidence, officers called in the RNC's Criminal Investigation Division.

The attempted murder charge — as well as several firearms charges — come out of an earlier incident, police said.

The suspect is also charged with pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose.