Skip to Main Content
Attempted murder, firearm charges laid against 27-year-old man

Notifications

Attempted murder, firearm charges laid against 27-year-old man

Police responded to a call about a disturbance, and wound up charging the suspect with attempted murder connected to an earlier incident.

Suspect originally arrested on assault with a weapon, uttering threats

CBC News ·
A 27-year-old man is scheduled to appear in St. John's court Saturday, to face a number of charges that include attempted murder. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 27-year-old man will appear in St. John's court Saturday to face a number of charges, including attempted murder.

Police responded to a disturbance call at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the city's west end, where they made an arrest. 

Initially, the man was arrested for damaging property, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

But while collecting evidence, officers called in the RNC's Criminal Investigation Division. 

The attempted murder charge — as well as several firearms charges — come out of an earlier incident, police said. 

The suspect is also charged with pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us