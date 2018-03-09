A group of four polar bears has been photographed just outside Red Bay, Labrador.

Vicki Hancock spotted the bears, which she described as all looking like adult bears, on Thursday and posted the photos on Facebook.

The polar bears were headed north, Hancock said on Facebook. (Vicki Hancock/Facebook)

In the photos the bears are seen walking on land before getting into the water and swimming north, Hancock said on Facebook.

Hancock posted the photos late Thursday afternoon, and by Friday morning they had been shared nearly 600 times.

Earlier this week, a polar bear was spotted wandering through St. Lunaire-Griquet, on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula.

At that time, the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources advised people that if the bear has seen or smelled you: