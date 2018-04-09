New
Polar bear prints track through Lumsden
The RCMP is warning that a polar bear has been sighted in Lumsden, on the northeast coast of Newfoundland.
Police warn residents to use caution in the area
In a news release Sunday, police warned residents to be aware that the animal is in the area and could be a threat to pets and livestock.
Wildlife officers were sent to the area.
Tracey Stagg of Lumsden spotted tracks and snapped photos after the bear had left.