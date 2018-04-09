Polar bear prints track through Lumsden

The RCMP is warning that a polar bear has been spotted in the town of Lumsden in Bonavista North.

In a news release Sunday, police warned residents to be aware that the animal is in the area and could be a threat to pets and livestock.

Tracey Stagg spotted polar bear tracks in Lumsden, in Bonavista North. (Tracey Stagg/Twitter)

Wildlife officers were sent to the area.

Tracey Stagg of Lumsden spotted tracks and snapped photos after the bear had left.