Polar bear prints track through Lumsden

The RCMP is warning that a polar bear has been sighted in Lumsden, on the northeast coast of Newfoundland.

Police warn residents to use caution in the area

CBC News ·
Tracey Stagg used a glove to show the size of a polar bear print in Lumsden this weekend. (Tracey Stagg/Twitter)

The RCMP is warning that a polar bear has been spotted in the town of Lumsden in Bonavista North.

In a news release Sunday, police warned residents to be aware that the animal is in the area and could be a threat to pets and livestock.

Tracey Stagg spotted polar bear tracks in Lumsden, in Bonavista North. (Tracey Stagg/Twitter)

Wildlife officers were sent to the area.

Tracey Stagg of Lumsden spotted tracks and snapped photos after the bear had left. 

