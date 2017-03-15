Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surprised the cast and audience at Come From Away on Broadway Wednesday night by taking the stage ahead of the show to speak.

Trudeau spoke just before the performance in New York City on Wednesday night. He is in the city to take in the Broadway musical for the first time.

"I'm really hoping it lives up to its extraordinary billing.… I have tremendous confidence that it will," Trudeau said.

"No relationship" quite like Canada and the U.S., Trudeau says, adding show is also about friendship #cbcnl — @arianakelland

Trudeau toasted the innovation and problem-solving of the residents of Gander, N.L., who, he said, came together in a big way to help the stranded passengers after the Sept. 11 attacks. He told one story of how Newfoundlanders managed to prepare a vast amount of food for thousands of extra people.

"Alf [Richardson] from the Salvation Army thought about it and realized that they could just turn the local hockey rink into the world's largest walk-in refrigerator," he said.

"That sort of example of everyone coming together and making things happen is, I know, what this story is all about."

Written by Canadians David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Come From Away tells the stories of the nearly 7,000 grounded travellers after Sept. 11, 2001, who landed in Gander and the townspeople who helped them.

"The world gets to see what it is to lean on each other and be there for each other through the darkest times" @JustinTrudeau #ComeFromAway pic.twitter.com/Q5mODQSsA1 — @ChrisEnsingCBC

The show officially opened Sunday night with much fanfare, after successful runs in previews.

​Rare for PM to attend Broadway show

Michael Paulson, the theatre reporter with the New York Times, said the Consulate General of Canada booked 500 seats for Canadians and friends of Canada in New York for Wednesday night's show.

"[Trudeau's] someone who supports refugees, it's part of his public policy, and he's someone who ran for office celebrating the arts," Paulson said.

Paulson said he cannot think of another example of a foreign leader attending a Broadway show

"[Former] president Obama would come to shows every once in a while, and President Trump used to come to Broadway shows long before he became president," he said.

"I don't think we'll see much of him given the difficult encounter his vice-president had at Hamilton."

Ivanka Trump attended the performance of Come From Away on Wednesday night in New York. She spoke with several Canadian politicians. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

However, Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump was at the performance on Wednesday night, alongside Nikki Haley, the U.S. representative to the United Nations,

Trump arrived and spoke with several Canadian and Newfoundland and Labrador politicians, including MP Judy Foote.

Ivanka Trump is an important adviser to her father, and several people remarked it was ironic for her to be attending a musical about welcoming strangers in times of need — while the contentious American travel ban is litigated once again in court.

I don't know the plot or content of the show, but today is a weird day for Ivanka to be at something called 'We Come From Away'. — @timothycsimons

American producer Mark Burg, who attended the musical on opening night, said he wished the president would see Come From Away himself.

"Maybe he would change his tune about the borders," he said.

"Welcoming strangers with open arms [as] opposed to keeping them away just … it says what should be happening in our country now."