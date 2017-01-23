Crews were called to remove a plow and a truck belonging to the Department of Transportation and Works from the side of the Trans-Canada Highway Monday morning.

The plow was in the median, near the Irving gas station, just outside St. John's.

#nlpoli #nltraffic humm pritty bad when a snowplow in a ditch...#snowclearing pic.twitter.com/4M15DxX2Aa — @Ryan_N_Simms

A second truck was parked on the side of the highway near the Conception Bay South exit.

The department confirmed both the vehicles belonged to them.

However, a spokesman did not specify why the vehicles were left overnight.