3 sent to hospital after crash on Pitts Memorial Drive

Three people have been sent to hospital after two vehicles collided on Pitts Memorial Drive, with one striking a hydro pole and flipping over.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday near the exit to the Southlands area of St. John's. Both vehicles were heading westbound.

Three occupants in the overturned vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries. Police say two were removed from the wreck by bystanders, while a third was removed by emergency crews.

The second vehicle sustained light damage and did not leave the road.

Police say the road is closed to all westbound traffic until they can open one lane. Investigators remain on scene.