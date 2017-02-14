A home in the western Newfoundland town of Piccadilly was completely destroyed by fire Monday morning.

Bay St. George RCMP were first called around 9:50 a.m. that a trailer home on Tourouts Lane was on fire.

The fire department in Lourdes did not respond, as it does not cover the area where the home was located, according to RCMP.

The house was a rental property, and the tenants were not home at the time of the fire.

Police said both the tenant and owner were without fire insurance.

The investigation is continuing and it's not currently known what the cause is.