An ex-boyfriend of Cortney Lake was in court the same day she disappeared, where he admitted to assaulting her less than two months earlier.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Philip Steven Smith pleaded guilty to a number of offences on June 7.

One of those was an April 15 assault against Lake. Smith was convicted and received a suspended sentence for that assault.

RNC officers have been securing this home on Alice Drive since Tuesday evening. (Cec Haire/CBC)

He was also convicted of breaching a recognizance that prohibited him from contacting Cortney Lake or her mother, Lisa Lake. That offence occurred two days before his June 7 court appearance. Smith was sentenced to two days time served.

Smith also pleaded guilty to knowingly publishing, distributing, transmitting, selling or making available an intimate image, knowing that the person depicted did not give their consent. The victim was not identified in court documents. That incident happened on May 13. Smith received a suspended sentence.

He also pleaded guilty to driving-related offences.

An array of other charges were withdrawn.

Police searched Smith's home

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers converged at Smith's home on Alice Drive in the east end of St. John's Tuesday evening.

Smith has been in custody since then, after his arrest for breaching conditions that he was not to enter a place where alcohol is served.

Smith is also accused of committing more crimes on the same day he appeared in court, June 7.

He is charged with driving while disqualified in Mount Pearl, as well as breaching an order to keep the peace towards Cortney Lake's mother.

A police officer removes boxes from a home on Alice Drive, where Cortney Lake's former boyfriend lived, on Wednesday. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Police obtained a warrant to search Smith's home late Wednesday afternoon and removed a number of items, including a truck. The RNC would not confirm whether that search is connected to Lake's disappearance.

Lake was last spotted on security camera footage on June 7 at 7:52 p.m., leaving her residence on Wellington Crescent in Mount Pearl.

RNC to provide 'significant update' Friday

Alice Drive was quiet late Thursday morning, after a flurry of police activity the day before.

A couple of neighbours say they clearly remember seeing Cortney Lake, 24, at Smith's house within the past few months — and at the neighbourhood store.

Truck removed from missing woman Cortney Lake's ex-boyfriend's house1:17

According to neighbours, police canvassed the area last week asking if anyone had seen Lake since her suspicious disappearance earlier this month, and officers were seen searching properties in the area.

But residents told CBC News they hadn't seen Lake in the past three weeks, and are worried for the young mother.

Lake's family is worried as well, telling CBC News Thursday afternoon they are "hanging in there," and waiting for any news.

The RNC issued an advisory which said they plan to provide a "significant update" on the Cortney Lake missing person investigation Friday morning.