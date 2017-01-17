A man killed in an industrial accident at the Maritime Link project near Stephenville Crossing is being remembered as a kind and genuine friend.

Phil Parsons, 30, of Stephenville died Monday at the project's Indian Head site. He was employed by a contractor doing work for Emera.

A map of the Maritime Link project's electrical lines through Newfoundland. The orange line marks an electrical grounding line, which ends in Indian Head at a grounding station. (Courtesy Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

A spokesperson for the RCMP said police were on the scene Monday evening and stayed overnight. Police said no one else was injured. The incident is not deemed suspicious.

Many of Parsons's friends are remembering him by sharing photos and stories online.

"He legitimately was one of a kind to everyone he met and knew," said Gregory Teed, who grew up with Parsons in Stephenville.

'He legitimately was one of a kind to everyone he met and knew.' - Gregory Teed, friend

The two reconnected in Calgary after graduating high school. They lived together for a couple of years and spent a lot of time camping.

Teed says Parsons was a kind, genuine person.

Jeff Myrick, a spokesperson for Emera, said Tuesday the company is focusing on supporting the worker's family and co-workers during this difficult time.

"Grief counsellors have been called in to assist everyone involved. Our thoughts remain with the worker's family and colleagues," he said.

Phil Parsons's friends remember him as a fun loving man. (Facebook)

The RCMP have turned the site near Indian Head over to the province's Occupational Health and Safety Division.

Emera NL said work will resume only after contractors complete a full review of safe work practices and procedures.

"It will take as much time as required to understand what happened," said Myrick in an email.

The grounding line to Indian Head is part of the $1.5 billion Maritime Link project.