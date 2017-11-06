Six-year-old Carter Churchill goes to school, but only gets about two hours of instruction from a specifically trained teacher per day.

Carter is deaf, and while he is getting more time with the teacher than last year, his dad says there is still a long way to go.

"It's still been a bit challenging this year. He's been receiving about two hours per day of instruction with a teacher who's trained to teach a deaf student, which is good. It's light-years overhead of last year," Todd Churchill said.

"Last year he was receiving about one-and-a-half to two hours per seven days. So although it's a big increase from last year, it's still only a fraction of what a hearing child receives."

On Monday, Carter's parents, Todd and Kim Churchill, presented a petition to NDP MHA Lorraine Michael, critic for Education and Early Childhood Development. They're worried deaf and hard of hearing students aren't getting the same access to quality education in the public school system.

Parents Kim and Todd Churchill have started a group called Equity for Education of the Deaf in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The Churchills' petition calls on the provincial government to undertake a complete assessment of the supports in place for deaf and hard of hearing children.

"We're very happy with receiving more than 4,000 [signatures], actually, between our online petition and as well as our wet signatures that we collected throughout the province," Kim Churchill said, adding they receive more signatures daily when they check their mail.

"There's been an outstanding amount of support all throughout this province for making sure that the government does listen and hear our message that we need some more support for our deaf and hard of hearing students."

Todd Churchill said when the School for the Deaf closed, the government of the time made a commitment to keep the same level of services in place for deaf and hard of hearing students. He said that hasn't been the case.

When people heard about their petition, they were shocked at the differences in instruction, Kim Churchill said.

Carter Churchill, 6, presented MHA Lorraine Michael with a petition his parents started that has receievd more than 4,000 signatures. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"[People would say] 'How could that be happening?' And that's exactly how we feel. I don't know how that could be happening," she said.

"And so that's the question we have to ask the government: Why are you allowing this to happen? Why is it a deaf child can only receive 10 hours per week of education and yet you're asking and expecting hearing children to receive six hours a day?"

Michael said she will keep pressing the issue in the House of Assembly.

"I'll keep advocating on behalf of the people who've signed the petitions, on behalf of the families who are affected, and at some point government has got to listen," she said.

"They've got to accept the fact that when we had the School for the Deaf that was closed — and should not have been closed in 2010 — children like Carter received their education all day long with teachers who were trained to teach them. And now that is not the case."

MHA Lorraine Michael says she will keep advocating on behalf of the people who’ve signed the petitions. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Michael said the government has two options: "Prove that the services that were in the School for the Deaf can be delivered in the regular school system, and if it's proven they can't, then they've got to think about reopening the School for the Deaf."