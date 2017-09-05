Comedian Pete Soucy is considering vying for the seat that will soon be vacated by MP Judy Foote.

Soucy is best known for his character Snook, who he's played for decades on stage, television and been featured on DVDs and CDs. Soucy was also host of the VOCM Radio's Backtalk, until the show was cancelled earlier this year.

Soucy declined an interview, but told CBC News he is talking to people in the riding to assess the level of support, and will have more to say when Foote steps down.

Last month, she resigned as a federal cabinet minister but said she would stay on as an MP for Bonavista-Burin-Trinity until the House of Commons opens in mid-September.

Foote won her riding with 82 per cent of the vote in the last election — the highest of any politician in the country. It's expected her seat will generate a lot of interest from people looking to succeed her.

Pete Soucy recently released a book written by his character Snook (Twitter)

Soucy currently lives in St. John's but was previously a school teacher in Clarenville — which is in the riding of Bonavista-Burin-Trinity.

This wouldn't be his first run at politics. In 1999, Soucy ran under the Liberal banner in the provincial election in Signal Hill-Quidi Vidi, coming a close second behind Jack Harris who was the NDP leader at the time.