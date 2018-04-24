Garage owner gets house arrest for fake school bus inspections

A man accused of forging 44 school bus inspections will serve two months of house arrest and pay $12,000 in fines.

Peter Roche, owner of Roche's Automotive in St. John's, was set to begin a five-day trial on Tuesday. Instead, he entered guilty pleas on all 44 counts of fraud.

Roche, who issued certificates without doing a proper inspection, was also placed on 10 months probation.

The sentence comes more than a year after the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and Service NL charged Roche with a number of offences, both under the Highway Traffic Act and the Canadian Criminal Code.

Roche has run into more trouble since then, being accused of keeping customer's cars on his lot for months and dodging their calls.

In September, a warrant was issued for his arrest after he missed a court date. In January, Roche was picked up again after missing his court-imposed curfew.