Peter Roche — accused of faking school bus inspections — back in custody after breaching court orders

A man accused of faking dozens of school bus inspections is back in custody.

Peter Roche, 47, was arrested Saturday night after he breached court orders. According to the police report, Roche was out past his curfew.

He has been held in custody, and is due back in court Tuesday afternoon for a bail hearing.

Charged almost a year ago

Roche was charged last February with obstruction of justice and 44 counts of forgery.

He and his business, Roche's Automotive in St. John's, are also each facing 44 charges under the province's Highway Traffic Act for issuing inspection certificates without doing a proper inspection.

Roche had also faced multiple complaints from customers, who alleged he had kept their cars for months and wouldn't return their calls.