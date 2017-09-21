A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of faking dozens of school bus inspections.

Peter Roche had been scheduled to appear at provincial court in St. John's Thursday morning, but he didn't show up.

Roche is charged with obstruction of justice and 44 counts of forgery.

His company is also implicated. Roche's Automotive Services is located on Brookfield Road in St. John's.

The garage and Roche personally are each facing 44 charges under the province's Highway Traffic Act for issuing inspection certificates without doing a proper inspection.

Roche has also been the subject of repeated complaints by customers who alleged he kept their cars for months and did not reply to messages.