Peter G. Noel's debut album, In Case We Forget, happened in part because of a gift.

"One day at work, an envelope got dropped off," recalled Noel.

"And it said, 'Do not open until Christmas,' and this was probably November."

Noel waited until Christmas Day, and then opened the envelope.

"It was actually some time in a recording studio, a gift from [musician] Fabian James," said Noel.

That time became this album.

Have a listen to Peter G. Noel's conversation with Weekend AM's Heather Barrett.

