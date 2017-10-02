After weeks of speculation, Pete Soucy has officially announced he will be seeking the Liberal nomination in the federal riding of Bonavista-Burin-Trinity.

The St. John's actor, comedian, and former radio talk show host said Monday the opportunity appealed to him as soon as Judy Foote announced her resignation from politics in August. The long-time member of Parliament officially retired last week.

At a press conference Monday in Clarenville, Soucy said he thinks he can live up to Foote's legacy with a lot of hard work.

"I've watched Judy Foote over the many years she's been in provincial and federal politics, and I can learn from her," Soucy said. "[She's] a person to follow and emulate."

Foote won her riding with 82 per cent of the vote in the last election — the highest of any politician in the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embraces MP Judy Foote after her final remarks in the House of Commons.

Soucy doesn't currently live in the riding, but he isn't ruling out moving there in the near future.

"I taught in Clarenville for a number of years," he said.

"I have an understanding of the area from all the calls I took as a radio host over the years, and I certainly have an appreciation for the issues and concerns as much as anyone living in any one part of the riding."

Support from Snook

Soucy said his well-known alter ego, Snook, will happily retire if his nomination bid is successful.

"He's ready to call it quits in terms of a public persona, and support me in my bid," Soucy said.

Pete Soucy says his comedic alter ego Snook will retire if he is chosen the Liberal candidate. (Twitter)

This won't be Soucy's first shot at politics. He ran for the provincial Liberals in 1999 in the district of Signal Hill-Quidi Vidi, coming in second to Jack Harris, who was leader of the NDP at the time.

No word yet on when the Liberal party will be formally calling for nominations.

Others who have expressed interest in the post are Churence Rogers, former president of Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador, and Merv Wiseman, known for his work with the provincial federation of agriculture and as an advocate for reinstating marine rescue services in the province.