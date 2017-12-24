Christmas staples can be hazardous to your beloved pets, unbeknownst to owners, says Bonnie Earle-Harris of the Gander and Area SPCA.

Here are a few suggestions for what to watch out for during the festive season.

Christmas tree water

It isn't just poinsettias or mistletoe that can make Spot or Fluffy sick.

"A lot of Christmas trees that are actually grown on Christmas tree farms are actually sprayed with pesticides, so that can leak into the water and the sap," said Earle-Harris.

Baka, a poodle, and Mr. Bilbo Baggins, an African grey parrot, prove no matter what your species, Christmas is a time to be together and stay safe. (Mary Lynk/CBC)

Pets could get "an upset stomach and sometimes something more serious [where] you'd have to make a vet visit."

Ribbon

"I know of a case when a ribbon was left on the floor and a cat decided to chew it and she ended up going for surgery on Christmas Day," recalled Earle-Harris.

Turkey

Sure, lots of people love to get their pets a little something from the holiday meal, but Earle-Harris said a little can go a long way.

"Just the white meat, no skin no bones," she said.

Be picky about what part of the turkey your pet gets to have as a treat. (Submitted by Kim Pickett)

Fireworks

Want to ring in the new year by taking your pet along to an event? Think again.

"It's one of my pet peeves, when I see big gatherings of people and there's dogs around. It's scary for them," she said.

"[Leave the home] and turn on a radio, a little louder than you would normally have it."