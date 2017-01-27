Perry Canning, who represented Labrador West as a Liberal in the House of Assembly in the 1990s, has been appointed as an assistant deputy minister in the Dwight Ball government.

Canning starts Monday as the ADM of mines in the Department of Natural Resources, the government confirmed Friday.

Canning sat in the House of Assembly for just one term, starting in 1996, when Brian Tobin won his first election as premier.

Canning was defeated in the 1999 election by New Democrat Randy Collins.

While assistant deputy ministers are typically non-political in nature, a government statement released to CBC News emphasized Canning's "extensive career" in mining, oil and gas, and the public sector.

"He has worked with both Rio Tinto (IOC) and Suncor Energy, and brings with him strong industrial health, safety, leadership, and project management experience," said a statement from the Department of Natural Resources, adding that Canning recently retired from Suncor.