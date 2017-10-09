Newfoundland's Percy Hynes White is living a dream come true as one of the newest mutants in the X-Men family.

The 16-year-old is starring in the Fox television show The Gifted, and is a long way from home in Atlanta filming the series.

He plays a teenage mutant who goes on the run with his family after his abilities are discovered.

"I've probably seen like every superhero movie," he told the St. John's Morning Show on Friday. "I always used to pretend I had superpowers at home, so now I get to actually see myself having powers."

Following in parents' footsteps

Hynes White is following in the footsteps of his showbiz parents Sherry White and Joel Thomas Hynes.

He previously starred alongside his father in the 2014 local film Cast No Shadow, and White and Hynes are currently filming and producing the CBC TV series Little Dog in St. John's.

The Gifted airs Mondays on Fox. (Fox)

"A lot of people will make the assumption about child actors that their parents are the ones driving their career and all that stuff, and of course, my parents did help me a lot with my career but they're not really forcing me to do it or anything," he said. "I think they just want me to really follow my own path and do what I'm passionate about and what I feel is right for me.

"I'm very grateful for that."

The Gifted airs Monday nights in Canada on CTV. ​