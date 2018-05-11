$40M to go back in Wabush Mines pension and medical plan, if deal approved

Pensioners of Wabush Mines received some welcome news early this morning after a negotiating team reached a tentative deal with Cliff's Natural Resources for $40 million dollars to go back into their pension fund.

The arrangement is not set in stone yet and still has to be approved by a court overseeing the company's insolvency.

"I'm super excited," said Rita Pynn, co-chair of the Wabush Pension Committee.

"Even though we won't get everything back, at least we will obtain some of our funding back and it is a positive for a lot of people … and especially for widows who's husbands worked at Wabush Mines."

The view of Wabush Mines, as seen from the town. (CBC)

Pensioners said that over $45 million was missing from their pension fund after the mine shuttered in 2014. They saw 21 to 25 percent drops in pension payments and lost medical benefits.

They were just one of many creditors on the list of people Cliff's owed money to after Wabush Mines closed. CCAA [Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act] proceedings are being heard in a Quebec court.

"The CCAA process has gone on so long we had to have a planned arrangement to exit CCAA," said Jim Skinner, a former union president in Wabush.

"In order to do that, Cliff's indicated that they were willing to have mediation talks to settle all outstanding issues and we certainly agreed."

Skinner said the $40 million would go back into their pension and medical plan.

"That's good money, we would've liked to have more but we were somewhat happy with [the settlement]," Skinner said.

CBC News contacted Cliff's for this story. A company spokesperson said they had no news regarding the Wabush pensioners to disclose and that the latest information can be found on the CCAA website.

The pensioners had filed a lawsuit against Cliffs to try to recover some of the funds before this mediation took place, saying Cliff's had a moral obligation plus a contractual obligation to fulfil its promises to the pensioners.

Skinner believes it was this reasoning along with public opinion and the interest Cliff's has to pursue other mining projects in Canada that compelled them to make the deal.

"We figured it was better to settle for the $40-plus million rather than go to court and lose everything," Skinner said.

"We want to move on and give some people some comfort and to recover some of the benefits and to enjoy the retirement with the little bit of time that some of us got left."

Still problematic for next generation

Despite the fact that the provincial government sought a ruling from the Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal regarding pensioners status as unsecured creditors, Skinner remains disappointed with the involvement, or lack of, from both the federal and provincial governments.

About 500 workers were employed at Wabush Mines piror to the shutdow. (CBC)

"They let the people down and the retirees and we're going to hold them to that … we should have had 100 per cent recovery," Skinner said.

"We still need legislation in place … We should not take any comfort that the next group of retirees will be treated the same way we've been treated."

Information meetings for pensioners will be held in Wabush next week.