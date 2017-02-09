The converter buildings at the Muskrat Falls project site in May 2016. (Courtesy Nalcor Energy)

More than a hundred workers have been laid off at the Muskrat Falls project in Labrador.

Pennecon confirmed on Thursday that 145 of their employees were laid off following a negotiation between the company and a main contractor on the hydroelectric project.

About 225 workers were sent home last week, and only 80 are set to return. The employees were building an electric converter station near the Muskrat Falls powerhouse.

In a statement, Pennecon said extreme weather in Labrador played an impact.

"New priorities seek to maximize productivity and deliver best value by reducing work during the harsh winter months, and resuming a full workload when conditions improve in the spring/summer of 2017," wrote spokesperson Sarah Constantine in an email.

The company told CBC News last week that their client, GE Grid Solutions, had asked Pennecon to adjust their work contract.