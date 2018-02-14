The perimeter of the gym at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's looked like a job fair on Wednesday, with over a dozen plastic tables, colourful poster displays and smiling faces ready to pitch their offerings.

But to get to prospective clients, outsiders had to surrender cell phones at the gate, be escorted through several layers of locked doors and fences, and be grateful they get to leave. Prison is an unpleasant place.

The fair inside the penitentiary was for the 158 inmates awaiting their inevitable return to society. Instead of jobs, each display promoted a support service to help convicts become law-abiding citizens.

People who work to support inmates after they are released set up a display inside the gym at Her Majesty's Penitentary. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

It's the second year the Offender Services Information Fair has been brought behind bars, organized by the John Howard Society, one of the groups that work with people who conflict with the law.

"There are so many people in this institution who do not want to return," said Cindy Murphy, the society's executive director.

"They have very good intentions, but they don't have the plan in place to help them make changes in their life."

Cindy Murphy said providing support to former prisoners can prevent them from re-offending, a 'win-win all around'. (Sherry Vivian CBC)

The people sitting at each table want to help inmates develop a plan. They know the downfalls, and the pitfalls, that landed the prisoners in debt to society.

Addiction, trauma, mental instability, poverty, unemployment, a lack of education are familiar burdens within these walls.

Stella's Circle was one of the groups speaking with inmates. They help former prisoners find housing and employment. (Sherry Vivian CBC)

"What's really needed is a continuity of care," said Dan McGettigan, director of Turnings, a program designed to help former inmates adjust to life outside prison.

"We're all going in the one direction, which is public safety. But the offenders need to buy into it, be responsible, they need the support."

Using horses as therapy

And sometimes that support can be as simple as a bond with a horse.

'The greatest thing about horses is that they don't judge.' - Erin Gallant

Erin Gallant is program director of Stable Life, a mental health program similar to dog therapy, but with horses.

"The greatest thing about horses is that they don't judge," she said.

The program has been in place for four years, providing therapy for adults and children with mental health issues, but this is the first time it has tried recruiting former prisoners.

Gallant believes it's a great fit.

"[Horses] teach us skills that are life skills," she said. "We learn in the barn, so we can learn things about hard work and dedication, compassion, getting a routine started again, how to interact with others."

Stable Life is also looking at the possibility of bringing a horse inside the penitentiary for therapy with prisoners. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Stable Life is not only hoping to entice former prisoners to its program, it also wants to establish a mobile service that brings a horse inside Her Majesty's Penitentiary for therapeutic visits.

An alternative approach, along with the traditional organizations, all trying to solve the complex puzzle of prisoner rehabilitation and reintegration.