Six days after an attempted prison break last Friday, officials at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's have ended a lockdown there.

The facility is back to normal, Minister of Justice and Public Safety Andrew Parsons said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

More details were also released about what happened. The statement said corrections officers discovered two inmates trying to escape around 5 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The men gained access to an unsupervised area of the penitentiary on Forest Road and tried to get out through a window.

Sources told CBC News the attempted escape involved the gym and possibly the basement area of the jail.

Parsons said prison managers are investigating how it happened to make sure there isn't a repeat.