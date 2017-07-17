A Nova Scotia man who visited the northern tip of Newfoundland in search of interesting plants found something else worth photographing.

'Mother Nature expresses herself in different ways.' - Jamie Ellison

Jamie Ellison snapped a picture of a penis-shaped iceberg near St. Lunaire-Griquet — in the L'Anse aux Meadows area — and posted the snap to his Facebook page.

Ellison, who teaches horticulture at the Kentville campus of the Nova Scotia Community College, is also a keen amateur photographer.

Jamie Ellison is a keen photographer who teaches horticulture at the N.S. Community College and was visiting Newfoundland to look at alpine plants. (Jamie Ellison)

The iceberg, which was off the coast, was captured using a 600-millimetre lens.

"When I first saw it, I said, 'Oh my gosh, it looks like the front of a Viking ship.'" he said. But from a different angle, it looked like something else.

"Mother Nature expresses herself in different ways," Ellison said. "It gave us a little bit of a laugh."

Ellison and 10 others, mostly Americans, were on the Northern Peninsula last week on a botanical tour in search of interesting alpine plants.

"Absolutely magnificent," is how Ellison described the flora, some of which he said are normally seen on the top of mountains.

It's the iceberg, though, that is getting attention online.

"I've seen a lot of bergs. This one was unique."