A man was taken to hospital after being struck by a taxi cab on New Gower Street on Saturday, while a woman was reportedly struck nearby two hours later.

The first incident happened at 1 a.m., on the crosswalk near City Hall.

Video submitted to CBC News shows firefighters and paramedics working with the victim before loading him into an ambulance.

A second accident was reported by the Telegram at 3:30 a.m., when a woman was struck near the Sheraton Hotel.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it is investigating both incidents.