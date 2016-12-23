A pedestrian escaped injury — but not a ticket — after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary patrol services — as well as the St. John's Regional Fire Department and an Eastern Health ambulance — responded to a report of an accident at Thorburn Road and Wigmore Court.

Police say the adult pedestrian crossed the road in an area without a crosswalk and was hit by a vehicle.

The woman is not believed to have suffered and serious injuries, and was given a ticket for failure to yield the right of way.