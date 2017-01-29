A woman in Mount Pearl has found a slimy sideline with a silver lining — opening oysters live online for people who have purchased the pearl hidden inside.

Mandi Osborne watched an online demonstration over the summer and was instantly hooked.

"I was like, 'OK, I need this in my life.' It was just so addictive, I just spent hours watching it. I was like, I need to do this," she told the St. John's Morning Show on Thursday.

The two pearls found in oysters opened live on CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show. The salt is used to clean them after they're removed. (Maggie Gillis/CBC)

"We open oysters live on Facebook, and reveal pearls inside them to go in jewelry," said Osborne of the hobby turned part-time business she runs with her husband.

She lays the closed oysters out in a tray in front of her, and the customer watching online chooses which one they'd like her to open in an interactive show and tell.

As of Jan. 26, Mandi Osborne had opened about 200 oysters, and only one hasn't contained a pearl. (Facebook)

The akoya oysters, which Osborne orders from Japan, are farmed to ensure each one contains a pearl, but Osborne said you never know what you'll find inside.

"It could be a pretty white pearl, a black pearl, a purple pearl, it could be two pearls."

Osborne also sells cage jewellery, which can be opened to allow customers to switch pearls. (Facebook)

It costs $25 to buy an unopened oyster, with a deal to buy three and get one for free. Osborne said she has had some customers order 10 or a dozen.

"They're like Hatchimals for adults."

Since she started going live on Facebook about a month ago, Osborne has opened about 200 oysters.

She said it's been more popular than she ever thought, with more than 300 people watching one of her recent sessions.