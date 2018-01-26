The Progressive Conservative finance critic warns too many questions remain around the no-layoff clause in a proposed deal with close to 20,000 union members.

"There seems to be confusion about when this would terminate. Is there a sunset clause? Is there not?" says Keith Hutchings.

"So when you're saying that you're bringing in a no-layoffs clause you cannot even tell us today for how many years that is, which is problematic."

Finance Minister Tom Osborne has doubled down on the proposal as members of Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees continue to vote on the deal.

Osborne has insisted that it would help the province's precarious economy.

"We cannot afford to have fear in our public service that there will be mass layoffs. We cannot afford to have people wondering 'Who's next?' and not spend," he told reporters last week.

Finance Minister Tom Osborne shot back at the St. John's Board of Trade last week, accusing the organization of fearmongering. (CBC)

If approved, it will protect jobs until at least March 31, 2020.

Or possibly longer, argued Hutchings — and that's the problem.

"Once the next renegotiation takes place in two or three or four years time, any union — and it's nothing against the union — would come in and say, 'Well here's something that we currently have, so we need to negotiate with government if you want to take it off the table,'" he told CBC Radio's On the Go Wednesday.

"It's additional leverage when this is renegotiated at sometime in the future."

NDP interim leader Lorraine Michael declined CBC's request for an interview on the issue.

'Parallel process' missing

Osborne has responded to similar criticism that came from Dorothy Keating, the chairperson of the St. John's Board of Trade.

"We have absolute certainty that this layoff clause does not roll over into the next agreement. I've given that assurance to the Board of Trade weeks ago, they continue to fearmonger," Osborne said.

Dorothy Keating, chairperson of the St. John's Board of Trade, is critical of the no-layoffs clause. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Even if the clause doesn't roll over, Hutchings said the government is missing the bigger picture.

"It's not just laying people off or taking people out, it's, 'Is there programs or services that we can deliver through another way — possibly through the private sector, possibly in another way — that's more efficient?' So that's a parallel process that you need ongoing at the same time," he said.

"There is a twofold approach that needs to take place."