The votes are in but the convention goes on: PCs reveal new leader Saturday evening

Newfoundland and Labrador's Progressive Conservatives have an hour set aside today at a leadership convention for candidates' speeches, but if Ches Crosbie or Tony Wakeham change anyone's mind, it'll be too late — all the votes have been cast.

The PCs are expected to announce who won at 6 p.m. at the Delta Hotel at the end of an agenda that includes a brunch for outgoing leader Paul Davis, the party's annual general meeting, speeches and a half-hour of entertainment.

Crosbie wants rules to prevent overspending and to ensure honesty in government. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Crosbie was the first to put his name forward, in October, at an event that featured the surprising admission that he has a conviction for refusing a breathalyzer.

And while Crosbie is new to politics, his last name is far from it; his father is John Crosbie, former lieutenant-governor as well as a provincial and federal cabinet minister who famously said he "didn't take the fish from the goddamn water" when, as Fisheries minister in Brian Mulroney's cabinet, he announced the cod moratorium in 1992.

Crosbie, a lawyer, said he plans to introduce legislation to prevent overspending, as well as an "honesty in politics" law, with his three priorities being rebuilding the economy, restoring confidence in government, and revitalizing the PC party.

Wakeham is a political rookie who pledges to bring his experience in business, health and sports to the job. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Wakeham — like Crosbie, new to politics — announced his candidacy in early December, promising to bring his experience in business, health and sports to the leadership.

Wakeham is the former CEO of the Labrador-Grenfell regional health authority with senior health management roles in St. John's, Clarenville and Grand Falls-Windsor, as well as business experience, and is the former president of both the Newfoundland and Labrador Basketball Association and Basketball Canada.

Crosbie and Wakeham squared off against each other in March in a debate that, at times, seemed to be more against Liberal Premier Dwight Ball than each other.

Whoever wins the leadership Saturday will be tasked with rejuvenating a party that was reduced to seven seats in the 2015 election, after 12 years in government and — if the PCs return to power in next year's election — tackling mounting debt. With much of that debt added to the books during those 12 years — partly due to the ballooning cost of the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project — two political outsiders are the party's best chance to rebuild, says a Memorial University political scientist.