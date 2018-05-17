Cost to use payphones in Atlantic Canada jumping to 50 cents, if you can find one

Payphones, once critical for communication when out and about, will now cost Atlantic Canadians double what it's been for decades.

Bell Aliant, which operates around 50,000 payphones in eastern Canada, is increasing the rate to use them from 25 cents to 50 cents.

It's the first increase in Atlantic Canada in more than 20 years. Bell Aliant said it aligns with payphone costs across the country, which jumped to 50 cents in 2009.

Electronic messaging and signage about the upcoming rate change will appear on public phones starting Saturday, May 19.

Bell Aliant acknowledged that payphone usage has declined "significantly" in recent years with the rise of mobile communications, but said they still have value for customers — especially in busy areas like airports, shopping centres and hospitals.