The mayor of the only town on Long Island says conflict with the captain and crew of the ferry to the community meant the area lost out on getting tens of thousands of dollars of roadwork done this summer.

Daniel Veilleux, the mayor of Lushes Bight-Beaumont-Beaumont North, says $347,000 had been allocated for roadwork through joint funding from three levels of government. The money was to be used for paving some of the gravel roads on the island.

Daniel Veilleux, mayor of Lushes Bight-Beaumont-Beaumont North, said ferry crew resisted extra crossings and overtime work on Sunday. (Submitted by Daniel Veilleux)

Shortly after work began this summer the paving contractor started running into problems trying to get truckloads of gravel and asphalt to Long Island on the provincial ferry.

"When the program began everything started to go downhill," Veilleux told CBC Radio's Central Morning this week.

Scheduling problems

The town tried to work with the ferry captain to see if it could slightly change the departure times for the five-minute crossing from Pilley's Island to Long Island, to accommodate the heavy equipment, but the arrangement didn't work for long.

He said the ferry captain even refused to take paving trucks at times.

"He left some trucks on the other side without coming across even though it would take five minutes. He was doing what he wanted to do," Veilleux said. "So unfortunately the whole community here lost."

The contractor also ran into a roadblock when he asked for an earlier Sunday crossing.

"When the ferry received the order to do that, some crew members were not very pleased and put an end to that and said, 'We are not working on Sunday morning,'" Veilleux said.

The Hazel McIssac, an 80-passenger vessel with capacity for 16 passenger vehicles, connects Little Bay Islands and Long Island to Pilley’s Island and the rest of the province. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

The Long Island ferry is a shared service and the schedule has to accommodate 30-minute rides to nearby Little Bay Islands. Veilleux said he thinks that everyone could have discussed the situation and come up with a favourable schedule.

Accommodations made, transport department says

In a statement to CBC, the province's transportation department said it tried to accommodate the paving contractor, including by adding runs, changing the schedule to meet the company's requests and having the ferry depart as soon as equipment was on board to ensure asphalt reached the island as soon as possible.

Despite that, Veilleux said, the paving contractor pulled out before Phase 3 of the project, telling the community that the ferry was hindering the company's ability to do the work efficiently.

"He said, 'I've got nothing against you, Daniel, nothing against your community, but I've got other projects and this captain is killing me.'" he said.

Long Island is one of several islands located in Green Bay, Newfoundland. The only community there is Lushes Bight-Beaumont-Beaumont North. (Google Maps)

Now that the paving season is wrapping up, the town can't find another contractor, and Veilleux said he's doubtful that remaining funds will be used. He said attempts to discuss the issue further with the Department of Transportation and Works have gone unanswered.

He worries the conflict will deter other contractors from accepting work on the island.

"One person is able to derail the whole thing? It doesn't make sense," he said.

"Our ferry is our highway. We understand that we live on an island, but they are working for us. When the captain says it's his boat — I'm sorry, but it's our boat. We're not trying to have a golden schedule. Just work with the public."