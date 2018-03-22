Former Innu partnership CEO Paul Rich acquitted of fraud charges

A former chief executive officer of the Innu Development Limited Partnership, Paul Rich, has been acquitted of fraud charges.

Rich was charged after an audit showed he had received excessive salary, bonuses and incentives between 2008 and 2012 without proper authorization by the board of directors.

However witness testimony in Supreme Court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay showed Rich did have permission to take the funds.

A judge ruled Thursday that there was not enough evidence to continue with the court hearing.

Rich's lawyer Rosellen Sullivan told CBC News that the fact his name has been cleared means "everything" to Rich.