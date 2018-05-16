Cancer-free and raising cash: Glovertown boy rings Bell of Hope

The sounds of bells and laughter rang through the halls of the Janeway Children's Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

All smiles, eight-year-old Paul Oram and his father Deon returned to the pediatric treatment centre to celebrate.

Tuesday marked Paul's five-year anniversary of being in remission, which meant he finally got his turn at ringing the Bell of Hope.

But the Glovertown duo had more than one reason to celebrate.

Late Tuesday night, they reached their goal of raising $50,000 for the Children's Wish Foundation.

Paul gets a hug from his dad as they celebrate his good health. (CBC)

Back in September, Deon asked his son what he wanted as a present in anticipation of his upcoming fifth anniversary.

"I thought for sure I was going to have to get a quad or something," Oram said.

"He thought I was going to ask for a bike or something," Paul chimed in.

Instead, the young boy asked for the gift of making five other children smile.

'Astonished' by son's request

When he was just three years old, Paul was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a rare and rapidly growing form of cancer. Children's Wish granted him a trip to Disney World and a Disney-themed cruise.

He hoped to bring the same happiness that he felt at that time to other children battling cancer.

Oram said he was astonished by his son's request. "I just couldn't understand. Of all the things he could've asked for, it wasn't something for himself."

The Orams have raised enough money to grant five other children their wishes. (CBC)

Still, he took the request to heart, and the pair set a goal of raising $50,000 or $10,000 per wish, for the foundation.

"We said well, if someone could take the time to do it for our family, [we're] going to take the time to do it for others," said Oram.

The family spent the next seven months raising funds for the Children's Wish Foundation.

Oram set up a group on Facebook called Team Paul Cancer Slayer Online Auction. More than 1,400 members joined and took part in bidding on various items, ranging from exercise equipment to outerwear to gift cards. The auction closed April 30, adding over $35,000 to the Orams' fund.

'We're far from done'

On Tuesday, Oram said he was pleased to see they had raised close to $42,000. But in a matter of hours, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians came together to get them over that $50,000 goal — the perfect gift for Paul's fifth anniversary.

Oram said he's "tickled right dead after all the hard work from everybody" that helped, and especially from his son for starting the whole effort.

And now that they've reached their goal, Paul has thought of something that he would like: a turtle.

It doesn't mean they've finished giving back, though.

"We're not totally over. Paul's got his own line of keychains out so that he can give more money to more kids and also to more charities," said Oram.

"We're far from done."