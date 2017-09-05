A man reported missing on Monday has been located, police say, and charged with attempted murder of a woman in Mount Pearl.

Paul Maher, 35, is charged with assaulting a woman at a residence in Mount Pearl on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The Health Sciences Centre contacted the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary just after 11 p.m. Saturday, saying the woman had serious injuries from a domestic disturbance.

Maher, who was reported missing following the attack, was located by investigators Monday night, police said in a news release.

Police released this photo of Paul Maher on Monday, saying he was missing and that the RNC had concerns about his well-being. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

He appeared in court Tuesday and will remain behind bars until his next court appearance Sept. 13.

Other charges against him include uttering threats, assault causing bodily harm, choking with intent, unlawful confinement and breaching court orders.

The woman has since been released from hospital, police said.

When the RNC issued a missing persons report about Maher, they said they were concerned about his well-being, but made no mention of the assault complaint.