A Bay Roberts man who survived two massive heart attacks in the same day says people who don't live in St. John's are treated like 'peasants' — after he was told he'd have to wait weeks to undergo an angiogram, also known as a dye test.

"My worry is his stress level is really high and he's really worried," says Kathy Short, speaking about her husband Paul.

"We are at the mercy of the lab [at the Health Science Centre in St. John's] and I don't know how many is on the list and nobody is telling me how many is ahead of him," said Kathy, who notes they have to wait for a phone call from Eastern Health and then travel by ambulance from hospital in Carbonear, where Paul is currently in the ICU.

YouTube support for the Shorts

Kathy said it was last Friday when her husband didn't feel well, but he pushed through and the two finished recording a YouTube video.

The Shorts' channel, which they've had for almost a decade, showcases repairs and restorations of items that come Paul's way via his store, Speciality Repairs in Bay Roberts.

Kathy Short says her husband, Paul, is very stressed wondering when he will be able to get a dye test after suffering two massive heart attacks. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Paul started breathing oddly, complaining of indigestion and Kathy drove him to the hospital.

"His doctor told him he's lucky to be here ... Thank God he was in the ER when the second one hit," she recalled.

But relief turned to dismay when the couple learned it could be weeks before making the trek into St. John's to get the dye test.

Kathy said she understands that people come into the emergency room and will need to get the test before patients who are stabilized, but both feel Paul is being treated differently because they're from outside "the overpass."

N.L. YouTube star in hospital following heart attack says rural health care isn't cutting it2:15

"Paul says, 'We're living in medieval times and the City of St. John's is the castle ... and don't let the peasants in and continue on looking after [yourselves] in the castle,'" Kathy said.

Eastern Health responds

Eastern Health says patients are "prioritized based on their condition, not geography," according to a statement to CBC News.

The health authority said, as of Wednesday, there are 13 patients in St. John's on the waitlist and 19 patients in other areas of the province.

The statement noted that the lab was expanded from two to three rooms in 2012 to increase capacity, but for Kathy, efforts are still falling short.

"I wonder if we wouldn't be better off with a second lab somewhere in the province?" she said.

Paul Short, who is currently in the ICU in the Carbonear General Hospital, has been told it could be weeks before he gets a phone call alerting him to an available appointment for an angiogram in St. John's. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

For now, the Shorts, who are self-employed, continue to wait, although they are buoyed by the support and efforts from their fans.

A fundraising page for Paul's recovery has collected $26,000 as of early Friday morning.

"We have a huge YouTube following ... they're saying it's unacceptable and they did write letters to our minister of health, Mr. Haggie," she said.

The Shorts, along with Paul's doctor, have started a petition — which is collecting names from across the world, thanks to their online following — to extend the operating hours at the lab.

"Why should people outside of the city have to suffer? I mean, it should be enough health care for everybody," said Kathy.