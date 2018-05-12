Paul Davis stepping down as Opposition leader

With Ches Crosbie as the new face atop Newfoundland and Labrador's Progressive Conservative party — his predecessor says it's time for a new Opposition leader.

Paul Davis, former premier and PC leader, announced Saturday morning he is stepping down as Opposition leader.

"Ches has quickly settled in as a full contributor and asset to our caucus team, bringing a new dynamic and experience to our efforts. As we move forward with our new leader there is no better time for me to fully close the chapter on my leadership," he wrote in a post on Facebook.

Davis said the next chapter for him is to focus on the people of his Topsail-Paradise district, and is asking Crosbie and the PC caucus to choose a new leader in the House of Assembly.

"I will continue to serve as an MHA and will continue to contribute to the best of my ability as a member of the Ches Crosbie PC team inside and outside of the House of Assembly," he wrote.