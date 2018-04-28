Paul Davis takes aim at Ball's Liberals in last speech as PC leader

Paul Davis's time as the Progressive Conservative party's leader in Newfoundland and Labrador is nearly over but he's not going away quietly.

On Saturday, hours before the party planned to reveal the results of its leadership election, between former Labrador-Grenfell Health Authority CEO Tony Wakeham and lawyer Ches Crosbie, Davis gave a farewell speech in St. John's.

He remarked on his long career as a public servant, and looked toward the future of his party .

"We have a significant responsibility. People are dissatisfied with the Liberal government, they're dissatisfied with their actions, they're dissatisfied with how they do their business — not only inside their own caucus room but within government," said Davis.

"What they've done to people with taxes and fees is just simply not acceptable, and people are looking for an alternative and we have to be that alternative."

No tolerance for abuse

Davis began his career as a police officer and later ascended to the highest ranks of Newfoundland and Labrador politics, becoming an MHA before taking the reins for a short period of time from 2014 to 2015 as the premier.

The new leader of the Newfoundland and Labrador Progressive Conservative Party — either Crosbie, left, or Wakeham — will be revealed Saturday evening. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

But his last week as opposition leader has been fraught with conflict.

On Tuesday in the House of Assembly, Davis raised the spectre of harassment in the Liberal government's cabinet ranks, asking Premier Dwight Ball point-blank if there had been any accusations have been raised with his party.

By Thursday, two women had come forward with harassment accusations against Municipal Affairs and Environment Minister Eddie Joyce, was then removed from both cabinet and his party's caucus.

Davis set a tone on Saturday, addressing what he called "the elephant in the room" and asserted that he, and by extension the PC party, would not tolerate any harassment in its ranks or others.

"I don't care what political stripe or background they are or what party they belong to, I will stand with any person and for any person who's subjected to those draconian ways that are simply and totally unacceptable today," said Davis.

He specifically referenced Fortune Bay–Cape La Hune PC MHA Tracey Perry, who said this week she has been on the receiving end of "intimidation and efforts to embarrass" from Joyce, and the crowd gave him a standing ovation following his remarks.

Joyce has denied the allegations and is currently sitting as an Independent while an external review takes place.

Focusing on 2019

Looking around the room, Davis said it was clear to him that women are the future of his party.

He implored the party to do their best to try to recruit more strong female candidates, and cited his strong history of being surrounded by capable women at work.

Paul Davis cited his wife Cheryl, left, a councillor in Conception Bay South, as an example of how women are succeeding and flourishing in politics. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

He aimed squarely at Ball's Liberals, saying his government will do whatever they can to ensure that Ball doesn't return for a second term.

And no matter who wins the PC leadership, he stressed the need to come together as a united front to win the 2019 election.

"At the end of the day, no matter what name is written on the placards that we carry in a leadership like this, we'll congratulate one another on a contest well fought," said Davis.

"We will win our swagger back again and we will become the government in the future."