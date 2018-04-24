Tory leader raises spectre of harassment in cabinet ranks

Progressive Conservative Leader Paul Davis pushed for answers Tuesday on whether the Liberals have been dealing with harassment and bullying in their ranks, but stopped short of asking a completely detailed question.

In a series of questions at the House of Assembly, Davis raised the spectre of bullying within the top political circles at Confederation Building, but would not reveal who allegedly said or did what to whom.

"I ask the premier if he can confirm if any harassment or bullying-related complaints have been filed or made to his office by any member or members of his caucus or his cabinet," Davis asked Premier Dwight Ball.

Ball said while the government takes the issue seriously, he said nothing has been put before him.

"No, there has been no allegations that have come to me on any issue facing our caucus or cabinet members," said Ball, who responded in a similar way to follow-up questions.

Ball, who later added that his staff have not received complaints, made his own suggestions during a reply.

"I could go on and give, you know, examples of, you know, within his own caucus, but I am not going to go there."

Status of Women Minister Siobhan Coady, who fielded a similar question from Davis, said nothing "privately or otherwise" has been raised with her.

"I do encourage the member, if he's aware of something that he needs to come forward with, he should do so," Coady told the house.