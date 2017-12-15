The founder and president of one of Newfoundland and Labrador's leading seafood companies, Quinlan Bros. Ltd., has died.

Pat Quinlan passed away early Friday morning. He was 88.

"All of our employees, suppliers, customers and clients will surely miss Pat," the company wrote in a news release.

Quinlan is being described as a "truly remarkable person who touched the lives of so many over his long-lived years dedicated to our business and our industry."

Quinlan was from the Bay de Verde area, where he began operating a seafood processing facility in the mid-1950s.

Community hub

The community remains a hub for the company's operations, despite a massive fire in April 2016 that completely destroyed the plant.

The company rallied and built a new plant in time for operations to resume in the spring of 2017.

"Pat's passion for the fishery was a tremendous source of inspiration and motivation," the news release stated.

"Indeed, the depth and knowledge and wisdom that he passed on to so many, will live on for many more decades to come."

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized, but visitations are planned for Caul's Funeral Home in St. John's on Saturday, Dec. 16 and at Hopkins Funeral Home in Old Perlican on Sunday, Dec. 17.