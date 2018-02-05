Five people in Pasadena, N.L., who were forced to leave their homes on the weekend because of rising waters were given the green light to go home Monday.

The Maple Place residents were evacuated Saturday morning as water levels became dangerously high after an ice jam formed in South Brook.

"The water level has gone down for the time being," said Gary Bishop, mayor of the town, about 30 kilometres east of Corner Brook on Newfoundland's west coast.

Bishop said power to the homes was cut off as water rose around them.

Town workers have redirected water back into the brook, so the area is accessible again.

Power inspections needed

Bishop said there are no reports of major damage, but none of the three homes had power as of Monday afternoon. Newfoundland Power will need to inspect the homes, he said.

Pasadena Fire Rescue helped move five residents of the community Saturday after water levels rose dangerously high. (Twitter/Pasadena Fire Rescue)

In the meantime, the mayor said all of the homes have secondary heating sources — one has a wood stove, the other two pellet stoves.

"We're arranging for some pumps now today to see if there's any water in their basements. We'll pump out the remaining water, if there's any there. Do the electrical inspection, and hopefully we may get them back in today, is the plan."