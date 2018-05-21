Pasadena neighbourhoods evacuated over concerns about toxic smoke from fire

Residents in parts of the western Newfoundland town of Pasadena are being asked to leave their homes as emergency crews battle a fire at a building that locals call the union hall.

According to Pasadena fire department, the fire on Church Street near the Pasadena industrial park is under control, however there are concerns about toxic smoke due to the building's contents.

"There was considerable smoke, especially early on. And of course whenever you have construction materials and unknown materials burning inside the structure itself you're going to be dealing with toxic smoke," said fire chief Darren Gardner

Corner Brook <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPNL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPNL</a> on scene of commercial building fire in Pasadena; fire under control but due to bldg. contents toxic smoke being released. Residents of Church St & West End Industrial Park being evacuated. Police asking public to stay away from area for their own safety. —@RCMPNL

Residents in the area of Church Street and West End Industrial Park are being evacuated from their homes. Police are asking the public to stay away from the area for their own safety.

The building known as the union hall has been vacant for years, according to locals in the area, and is one of the oldest structures in Pasadena. In previous decades the building also housed a Roman Catholic school.

Photos on social media show the structure extensively damaged with large sections burned and missing.

"It looks like one or two of the walls have caved in, but it seems right now that the fire is controlled the point of being contained," Gardner said.

Bit of a fire in Pasadena today. <a href="https://t.co/NGTx4ehHb3">pic.twitter.com/NGTx4ehHb3</a> —@terryrandell

We are being evacuated here in Pasadena due to toxic smoke, a building close by is on fire. At least it rained here yesterday. 😬 —@MsLoriMtweets

It's the old union building on Church Street. It's behind Shears building supplies. Big flames shooting out of it & toxic smoke. —@MsLoriMtweets