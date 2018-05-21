Skip to Main Content
Pasadena neighbourhoods evacuated over concerns about toxic smoke from fire

Some residents asked to leave their homes as emergency crews battle a fire at a building that locals call the union hall.

Building that locals call the union hall burning on Church Street engulfed in flames

Geoff Bartlett · CBC News ·
This building on Church Street in Pasadena was destroyed by fire on Monday. (Twitter/@Hal_Cormier)

Residents in parts of the western Newfoundland town of Pasadena are being asked to leave their homes as emergency crews battle a fire at a building that locals call the union hall.

According to Pasadena fire department, the fire on Church Street near the Pasadena industrial park is under control, however there are concerns about toxic smoke due to the building's contents.

"There was considerable smoke, especially early on. And of course whenever you have construction materials and unknown materials burning inside the structure itself you're going to be dealing with toxic smoke," said fire chief Darren Gardner

Residents in the area of Church Street and West End Industrial Park are being evacuated from their homes.  Police are asking the public to stay away from the area for their own safety.

The building known as the union hall has been vacant for years, according to locals in the area, and is one of the oldest structures in Pasadena. In previous decades the building also housed a Roman Catholic school.

Photos on social media show the structure extensively damaged with large sections burned and missing.

 "It looks like one or two of the walls have caved in, but it seems right now that the fire is controlled the point of being contained," Gardner said.

With files from Cherie Wheeler

