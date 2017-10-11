What was meant to be a fun night beachcombing turned into a scary incident for a Beaver Scouts group in western Newfoundland earlier this month.

The group of about 20 people, kids and leaders combined, was getting ready to do a scavenger hunt on Pasadena Beach when they were startled by three gunshots that were fired off near where they were setting up.

Scout leader Paul Taylor said it was too close for comfort.

"I was alarmed. It's not something that I thought I would hear," Taylor told the Corner Brook Morning Show.

He said it was a group of duck hunters that fired off the shots.

"Then we saw a number of waterfowl species. They were gulls, they were ducks and they flew off into the air," Taylor said. He figures the shots were about 100-150 metres away from the group.

Exchange of words

Taylor says one of the other leaders went to speak with the group that fired the shots while he stayed back with the kids.

"Safety is utmost when it comes to children," says Taylor, who said he felt comfortable carrying on with the scavenger hunt once his colleague came back from speaking with the hunters.

Taylor says he believes the group stopped what they were doing once the leader spoke with them.

"If they want to be responsible hunters, they need to understand that the laws of the land and what they say, especially about discharging a firearm and the distance being 300 metres from a dwelling."

Complaint filed

Taylor says he and others in his group made official complaints about the incident.

Hayward Taylor, chief of fish and wildlife enforcement with the province, told CBC that his department is investigating the incident, which was reported to the RCMP.

He said the complaint has raised some concerns, but said he couldn't talk specifically about the incident.

"Our concern is firearms safety. We're always trying to promote firearms safety," the enforcement officer said.

Hayward Taylor says the province is investigating the incident at Pasadena Beach. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

"The wildlife regulations state that you cannot discharge a firearm within 1,000 metres of a school, playground, or athletic field or within 300 metres of a dwelling," Taylor said.

It's not just duck hunting, but for big game and small game rifle hunters as well.

Fish and Wildlife Enforcement can't say for sure if the part of Pasadena Beach where the incident took place would be considered off limits due to how large it is, but he did note that there's a softball field about 800 metres away from the area, along with a volleyball court.

"The investigation will determine if there is a violation or not," Hayward Taylor said.

The penalties for breaking those rules include a $500 fine or six months in jail if the fine is not paid.

Fish and Wildlife is still looking for witnesses of the incident and can't say for certain how long the investigation will take.