'Tis the season for white partridges, and if you have a few around, this soup recipe is a delicious way to get through them.

It's hearty — full of gamebird meat, vegetables and rice. Plus, to make it extra filling, you can put a duff, or boiled dough, on top.

Mina Campbell's partridge soup

2 partridges

Olive oil

3 cups broth

6 cups water

2 onions

4 carrots

½ turnip

½ cabbage

1 cup rice

Duff

3 cups flower

5 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 cup water

Instructions

Prepare partridges by removing all meat — heart, gizzard, breast, etc.

Heat olive oil in a stock pot

Fry meat over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Add onions.

The dish is served with the soup poured over a piece of duff. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Continue cooking, until the meat is cooked through. About 30 minutes.

Add broth. Cover and boil, 25 minutes.

Add vegetables and rice. Cover and boil, 10 minutes.

To made duff, combine flour, baking powder, salt and water. Knead into ball.

Flatten dough so it's about one-inch thick and has the same circumference as the pot.

Lay dough on top of soup. Cover and boil about 15 minutes. Do not lift the cover off.

To serve, lift duff off soup, cut into pieces, divide into bowls and ladle soup on top.

Recipe history

The recipe is hearty enough to warm anyone on a cold North West River, Labrador day but different from what Mina Campbell grew up on.

Soup is ladled into a bowl. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"The traditional way, the way my grandmother made it, she wouldn't cut up the partridge. She would have the whole partridge and fry that out in the pork [fat]," Campbell said.

"When you cut it up, it cooks quite a bit quicker."

And there are fewer bones to worry about.

Campbell also adds in vegetables, which her grandmother never used to do.

The recipe looks a little different, but it does the same job.

The soup keeps you warm and the duff fills you up.

"That didn't change at all," Campbell said.

"Just like a blanket on top."