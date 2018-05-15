A blue mood: Enjoy Janet Cull singing Lonely

St. John's singer Janet Cull is known for her emotive, souful style. (CBC)

No one likes being lonely, but does the mood ever lend itself to great songcraft.

We have a song in that tradition for our latest Parkway Sessions video, with acclaimed singer Janet Cull singing one of her newer songs. It's titled, appropriately enough, Lonely.

See — and hear — for yourself. Just click the player, and enjoy.

More Janet Cull

We featured another Janet Cull performance, the politically charged Highway of Tears, in this series. It was inspired by revelations about murdered and missing Indigenous women in British Columbia.

It's been a delight to bring you homegrown music every week through this feature. You can see all of the videos in this playlist on our YouTube channel.