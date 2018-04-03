Parkway Sessions: Janet Cull sings of the Highway of Tears

Singer Janet Cull has earned a reputation for her passionate performances, and our latest Parkway Sessions video keenly displays the power of her singing.

The subject matter is also intense. Highway of Tears, composed by Steven Miller, is about a notorious stretch of highway in British Columbia, and the murders and disappearances of Indigenous women.

Janet performed Highway of Tears in our Studio F in St. John's. We're sure you'll be moved by the performance.

We'll be bringing you a new video in the series every week. You can enjoy more of them in the Parkway Sessions playlist on our YouTube channel.